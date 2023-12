KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol conducted its annual “Night of a Thousand Stars.” On Friday and Saturday, 1,000 troopers, from several agencies, emphasized DUI patrols in King County.

According to WSP, 14 suspected impaired drivers were arrested Friday night, and 17 more were arrested Saturday night.

“Please make good choices!!” posted WSP.





