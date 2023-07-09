WSP looking for witnesses to I-5 drive-by shooting near Tukwila

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting that happened near Tukwila Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m., the WSP received a 911 call. The caller said their brother was shot as he was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near State Route 900 and that they were currently at the Chevron station off the freeway.

Tukwila police and troopers arrived and found a light blue Toyota Camry with several buttle holes and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger had minor injuries.

The WSP said further investigation revealed that the car was traveling SB I-5 approaching SR 900 when what was described as possibly a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to it. The right front and back passengers opened fire and hit the car several times.

If you have any information about the car or suspects email Detective Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.

©2023 Cox Media Group