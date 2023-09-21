WSP looking for information on drive-by shooting

The Washington State Patrol is looking for information on a drive-by shooting.

The WSP said around 11:55 a.m. on Monday, it got a 911 call that there was a “person rolling around on the ground in the gore point from Interurban to northbound I-5.”

The caller said they were next to a blue car and appeared to be bleeding from the mouth.

Troopers said when they got there, they didn’t find a car or person. An area hospital check revealed the person was dropped off at Valley General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The witness told the WSP that he was driving when someone driving a white older model Chevrolet Camaro with large rims shot at his car. He said the passenger drove him to the hospital and immediately left with the car. He also said that person had some kind of wound on his neck.

The WSP said troopers along with allied agencies weren’t able to find the car or the person who drove away from the hospital.

If you witnessed the shooting or have information email Detective Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov.

©2023 Cox Media Group