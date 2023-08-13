WSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash on SR 2

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night on State Route 2.

At 8:21 p.m., the WSP tweeted that there was a serious injury motorcycle hit-and-run crash at Milepost 53.

At 8:45 p.m., the WSP tweeted that the motorcyclist died. Also that initially, they thought it was a hit-and-run but found out only the motorcycle was involved.

At 11:23 p.m., the WSP said a tow was requested which means troopers were almost done with their investigation but that there was no ETA for the road reopening.

