WSP investigating after 8 people come out of Parkland apartment standoff, 1 may be the suspect

PARKLAND, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers chased a suspected DUI driver into a Parkland apartment on Monday. Eight people came out, but the WSP isn’t sure if one of them is the suspect.

The WSP said just before 9:30 a.m., troopers got calls about a car driving erratically eastbound on State Route 512 and Canyon. Trooper found the car and followed it as it turned around and headed westbound on SR 512. Troopers tried to stop the car and a chase was approved because of the suspected DUI. The chase was then called off because the WSP said there were not enough troopers to follow the car safely.

The car was then seen on SR 7 from SR 512. The WSP said when it was on SR 7, troopers tried again to stop the car, but it ran through a red light. Troopers asked to chase but they were denied.

As the car turned left onto 112th from SR 7, it crashed into the Monterra Apartments. The driver fled into an apartment unit, reportedly with a gun to someone’s head.

The WSP said eight people have come out of the apartment so far, as troopers handled the situation as a standoff. One shot was fired by the suspect but troopers aren’t sure who it was aimed at.

The WSP said they aren’t sure if any of the eight people are the suspect. The WSP is currently interviewing them.

The WSP also isn’t sure if apartment residents were told to evacuate or stay in their apartments.

