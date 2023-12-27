Local

WSDOT website resumes working after lengthy outage

By Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO 7 News Staff

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website has resumed working after a lengthy outage that began early Wednesday.

The agency confirmed the site was back up just after 1:15 p.m. Shortly after that social media announcement, WSDOT said the commercial vehicle permitting web page and its cameras also began working again.

Justin Fujioka, a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries, told KIRO Newsradio that the cause of the outage is not known, but it is being investigated.

The agency’s website first alerted the public to the outage on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, telling users they weren’t sure how long it would be down.

Another recent WSDOT website issue

WSDOT confirmed in early November that a cybersecurity incident was responsible for outages affecting its website and apps.

The attack, was aimed at interrupting real-time travel information for travelers, the agency reported at the time.

WSDOT said at the time no other systems appeared to be affected by the attack.

Getting information when the site is down

“Our social media platforms are probably the best place for any type of information relating to ferry schedule(s) (and) real-time information on our ferry status,” Fujioka said to KIRO Newsradio.

Users can also get up-to-date traffic information on the MyNorthwest traffic page.

Contributing: Steve Coogan; Micki Gamez, KIRO Newsradio; KIRO 7

