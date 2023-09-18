WSDOT warns of poor visibility on SR 20 due to smoke

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers of limited visibility on State Route 20 due to wildfire smoke.

A light-hearted social media post made by WSDOT North on Sunday shows thick smoke hovering over the road.

The smoke is a result of nearby forest fires such as the Blue Lake Fire and Sourdough Fire.

The post asks you to double-check that your headlights are turned on while traveling through the area. WSDOT also reminds you to increase your following distance when driving behind other vehicles.

In keeping with the theme of spooky season, we’ve got wildfire smoke causing limited visibility on SR 20, so unless you’re actually in the Ectomobile (points if you know this movie reference) please make sure your headlights are on & increase your following distance. 👻🎒🕸️ https://t.co/kxWCKVPSbv — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) September 17, 2023

