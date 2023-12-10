WSDOT warns drivers to ‘slow down’ as Snoqualmie Pass expects heavy snow

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drives to “slow down” as Snoqualmie Pass expects heavy snowfall this weekend.

Snow will fall until early Sunday morning with up to a foot building above ground according to officials.

“PLEASE slow down, follow the traction tire requirements & know before you go,” said a spokesperson.

At the moment traction tires are only advised, but WSDOT says that will likely change as the snowfall increases later in the evening.

