WSDOT warns drivers of overnight downtown closures starting Monday

SEATTLE — WSDOT is warning drivers who rely on I-5 through downtown to plan for overnight closures starting Monday.

The closure comes as crews prepare to install new electronic signs and wiring as part of the I-5 Seneca to State Route 520 mobility project.

“Travelers should expect nightly closures starting at 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20,” said a spokesperson. “During this work, I-5 northbound will close mainline and collector/distributor lanes from the I-90 interchange to Olive Way.

The northbound express lanes will remain open, however, the westbound I-90 to northbound I-5 ramp will close and a signed detour will be available to drivers.

Since the Dearborn, Cherry, James, and Madison street ramps will all be closed, officials are suggesting that drivers exit by Edgar Martinez Drive.

For more of the latest closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map.

