WSDOT reminds people to leave bears alone after close encounter

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News
Bear cubs near US 2 (Washington State Department of Transportation)

The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding people to leave bears alone.

Crews working on a radio site near US 2 crossed paths with two bear cubs last week.

WSDOT noted that fires are stressful for wildlife and can push them to new routes.

You can help by:

  • Staying alert for roadside movement.
  • Not littering as it can draw animals to the road in search of food.

WSDOT added that bears are not pets and to leave them alone and give them their space.



