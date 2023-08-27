WSDOT reminds people to leave bears alone after close encounter

The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding people to leave bears alone.

Crews working on a radio site near US 2 crossed paths with two bear cubs last week.

WSDOT noted that fires are stressful for wildlife and can push them to new routes.

You can help by:

Staying alert for roadside movement.

Not littering as it can draw animals to the road in search of food.

WSDOT added that bears are not pets and to leave them alone and give them their space.

Please be bear (and other wildlife) aware. Also, they aren't pets. Leave them alone, give them their space. https://t.co/BQnxxp5sUb — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) August 25, 2023









©2023 Cox Media Group