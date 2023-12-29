WSDOT reminds drivers of overnight closures on SR 9 starting Tuesday

NOOKSACK, Wash. — WSDOT is reminding drivers that both directions of State Route 9 near Hatley Road in Nooksack will be closed nightly for utility work starting Tuesday.

Closures begin at 10 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. and will last until Jan. 4.

The closure is for utility work

“People traveling in the area will need to seek alternate routes during the closure,” said a spokesperson.

For constant updates on the closure, you can receive real-time traffic information from the WSDOT mobile app.

