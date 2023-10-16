WSDOT maintenance vehicle struck on I-90 near Cle Elum

A Washington State Department of Transportation truck responding to a collision near Cle Elum was struck by another vehicle Monday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., maintenance crews were at a collision at milepost 81 near Cle Elum, when the truck was hit while a westbound lane was closed.

Crews just missed being hit or seriously injured when the vehicle drove into the closed lane and hit the maintenance truck.

All westbound lanes were closed while crews worked the scene.

Slow down & pay attention! Our maintenance crews nearly missed being hit & seriously injured. We had a WB lane closed to handle a collision, when a vehicle drove into the closed lane & hit our Road Warrior, resulting in a closure of all lanes. One lane is open, MP 81 Cle Elum. pic.twitter.com/gu88fl88d8 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) October 16, 2023

Road closure and lane closure signs are there for a reason. When you see our lights, slow down and pay attention.



So thankful that our crews avoided injury in this case. https://t.co/hU4NHbKhIT — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 16, 2023

