WSDOT maintenance vehicle struck on I-90 near Cle Elum

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A Washington State Department of Transportation truck responding to a collision near Cle Elum was struck by another vehicle Monday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., maintenance crews were at a collision at milepost 81 near Cle Elum, when the truck was hit while a westbound lane was closed.

Crews just missed being hit or seriously injured when the vehicle drove into the closed lane and hit the maintenance truck.

All westbound lanes were closed while crews worked the scene.

