WSDOT hoping for ‘Christmas miracle’ as it tries to find owner of lost presents

The Washington State Department of Transportation is hoping to find the owner of lost Christmas presents.

A maintenance worker found a lost bag full of presents on US 2 in Leavenworth.

“It’s too early for it to have fallen from Santa’s sleigh so if you can identify the names on the tags, we’d love to get them to you!” said WSDOT.

Let’s try for a Christmas miracle. Our maintenance crew found a lost bag of Christmas presents on US 2 in Leavenworth. It’s too early for it to have fallen from Santa’s sleigh so if you can identify the names on the tags, we’d love to get them to you! pic.twitter.com/ErebvA7bsi — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 24, 2023

