WSDOT hoping for ‘Christmas miracle’ as it tries to find owner of lost presents

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The Washington State Department of Transportation is hoping to find the owner of lost Christmas presents.

A maintenance worker found a lost bag full of presents on US 2 in Leavenworth.

“It’s too early for it to have fallen from Santa’s sleigh so if you can identify the names on the tags, we’d love to get them to you!” said WSDOT.

