WSDOT explodes large boulder that rolled onto road near Wenatchee

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A WSDOT employee stumbled across a large boulder in Tumwater Canyon on the way to Wenatchee earlier this week.

According to WSDT, there wasn’t much traffic, which allowed crews from Leavenworth to help get the boulder off the road.

However, even with the boulder off the road, the giant rock was blocking the whole shoulder.

Crews called the avalanche control team, who laid explosives on top of the boulder, blowing the giant boulder into smaller pieces.

WSDOT then cleared the smaller rocks off the road.

There was no damage to the road, except a few scrapes.

Look what one of our crew members found earlier this week in Tumwater Canyon on the way to Wenatchee! Luckily it was so... Posted by WSDOT on Thursday, February 8, 2024





