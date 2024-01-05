WSDOT crews remove disabled vehicle blocking SR 510 near Mullen Road

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation worked to remove a disabled vehicle on State Route 510 at Mile Post 7.64 near Mullen Road South-East on Thursday.

Just the westbound lane was blocked. Officials say the blockage began around 7:50 p.m.

Disabled vehicle on SR 510 WB at MP 7.64 near Mullen Rd SE beginning at 7:50 pm on Jan. 4, 2024 until further notice. The WB lane is blocked. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) January 5, 2024

The roadway was cleared just before 8:10 p.m.

Cleared: Disabled vehicle on SR 510 WB at MP 7.64 near Mullen Rd SE. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) January 5, 2024

