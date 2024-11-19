WSDOT crews brace for more snow up at the passes

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — For the first time since 2012, the National Weather Service has issued a rare Blizzard Warning for the Cascades Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The incoming weather could produce between 6 to 12 inches of snow up in places like Snoqualmie Pass. The Washington Department of Transportation has already pretreated the roads as well as has plows on standby for when the storm hits.

“Whether it’s a storm or worse. Obviously, safety is our number one priority for our crews but also for the public,” Spokesperson Scott Kelpach said.

Even with this Blizzard warning, Klepach says their game plan for safer roads doesn’t change.

“Obviously fighting mother nature is never an easy battle, but we are prepared and if something ever got too bad that is when you will find that if things come to that, then people simply shouldn’t be traveling,” Klepach said.

The news of the upcoming weather got some people to change their plans a few days early. Erica Simental made the trip up to the Snoqualmie Pass in order to give her niece her early Christmas gift, a 3-month-old puppy.

“Because I was going to come on Thursday, but thankfully I came today because now I at least missed it,” Simental said.

KIRO 7 got to witness the sweet gift exchange firsthand. Simental tells us because of how unpredictable weather at the pass can be, she is happy with her decision to push this gift exchange sooner.

“I know! It was perfect! Yes, yes. It was great! I’m glad we planned it,” Simental said.

WSDOT urges drivers that if the roads do get bad and you don’t need to drive, don’t. But if drivers have to hit the roadways, WSDOT urges everyone to have their tire chains ready, cars filled with gas and cell phones fully charged.

