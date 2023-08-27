WSDOT closes Mercer Street on-ramp until Monday

There is another closure to be aware of on Sunday. The Mercer Street on-ramp to Northbound I-5 is closed in South Lake Union.

It includes the entrance to the express lanes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it’s scheduled to reopen Monday at 4 a.m.

This comes with a slew of other closures.

State Route 520 is closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

Westbound SR 18 on and off-ramps to and from Weyerhauser Way are closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

The westbound and eastbound State Route 18 on and off-ramps to Southeast 256th Street are closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

Eastbound State Route 518 between Des Moines Memorial Drive and SR 99/Pacific Highway is closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

And SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 is closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

