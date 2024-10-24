WSDH: King County mental health counselor suspended after alleged romantic relationship with patient

SEATTLE — A King County mental health counselor was suspended Monday after she allegedly had a romantic relationship with a patient, according to the Washington State Health Department.

State health officials suspended former mental health counselor Anca Boudreaux, opening further legal action, the department said. She allegedly had unprofessional conduct when she “crossed professional boundaries and exhibited unprofessional conduct by engaging in a romantic relationship with a patient.”

Boudreaux can no longer practice in Washington until the charges against her are resolved. She must respond to the charges and ask for a hearing within the next 20 days.

Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

