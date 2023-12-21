Wrong-way suspected DUI driver hits trooper’s cruiser on I-90

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A wrong-way driver hit a Washington State Patrol trooper’s patrol vehicle overnight in Bellevue Thursday, but luckily, neither driver was hurt.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, a trooper was heading west on Interstate 90 at Interstate 405 when he saw a car heading the wrong way.

Though the trooper turned on his overhead lights, the car continued at 15 mph and hit the front of the patrol vehicle, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

The wrong-way driver, who was suspected of being impaired, was taken into custody.

“Awesome job by the trooper putting himself in danger to prevent a tragedy,” Johnson said in an X post.

