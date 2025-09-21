Wrong-way driver crashes into WSDOT vehicle, hit and killed hours later on I-5

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 24-year-old man driving the wrong way southbound on I-5 struck a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicle on Friday night in Shoreline.

The WSDOT employee reported that the wrong-way driver hit their vehicle at around 7:40 p.m. near 175th Street and the driver left the scene on foot.

WSP says the employee was not injured, but troopers were not able to find the driver.

Hours later at around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, a driver reported that a pedestrian had jumped in front of their car while exiting I-5 at 175th Street, according to WSP.

Crews responded to the scene and tried to treat the pedestrian but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was the same driver who had hit the WSDOT vehicle the night before, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver who struck the pedestrian did not show signs of impairment and was not charged, a WSP report said.

