Wounded man found after reports of gunfire in South Tacoma dies from injuries

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating a murder after a man was shot in South Tacoma Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 9500 block of South Steele Street at 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

When Tacoma officers arrived, they were told that Washington State Patrol Troopers and Pierce County deputies had found a man who had been shot about a block from the original reported location.

Tacoma Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

If you have information about the case, you’re asked to contact Tacoma Police.

