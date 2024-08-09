World War I soldier from Seattle to be buried after remains identified after 106 years

The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Charles McAllister, a Seattle native who was killed during World War I, will be interred on August 21 at Acacia Memorial Park Cemetery in Seattle, the U.S. Army announced.

McAllister served with Company I, 3rd Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, American Expeditionary Force in France and was reported missing in action on July 19, 1918, during the Aisne-Marne offensive.

In 2002, a French archaeological team discovered the remains of two World War I soldiers near the village of Ploisy, France.

These remains were handed over to U.S. authorities, and after extensive analysis, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified one set of remains as McAllister on April 15.

The identification process involved a combination of historical records, forensic analysis, and DNA testing.

The Army’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, part of the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, played a key role in locating McAllister’s surviving family members and obtaining the necessary DNA samples to confirm his identity.

McAllister’s remains will be buried with full military honors at Acacia Memorial Park on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m., where a graveside service will precede the interment.

The public is invited to attend and honor the memory of a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice more than a century ago.

McAllister’s family tells KIRO 7 News his remains will arrive on Aug. 14. Charles’ grandnephew, who is 91 years old, will be in attendance.

