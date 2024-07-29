‘The world truly lost an angel on earth’: service held for 13-year-old girl killed at Alderwood Mall

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Hearts were heavy at the Community Life Center in Lynnwood Sunday afternoon as family and friends held a memorial service for the 13-year-old girl who tragically died during the Alderwood Mall shooting on July 7th.

Jayda Johnson was with her friend right by the food court when a group of teens started shooting each other. Jayda was sadly hit in the crossfire and died at Providence Hospital.

“The world truly lost an angel on earth,” Tabatha Johnson, Jayda’s mother said.

During the service, several family members and close friends shared fond memories of Jayda. Each one describing her as a firecracker personality who loved music.

“Every time a Frank Ocean song would come on, she would scream ‘OH MY GOD, IT’S MY MAN!” Ember Thorson, Jayda’s cousin, said.

Her cousin Ember also shared some of her favorite Jayda catch phrases.

“Some of my personal favorites were ‘don’t play, standing on business and muah…no bars,” Thorson said.

Although family and friends are still in disbelief Jayda is gone, they also believe her spirit will always live on.

“We remember not just her extraordinary talents, but also her spirit,” Cali Huffman, another cousin, said.

“Because we will never forget her. We love you, baby,” Johnson said.

The suspected shooter in this case, 16-year-old Samuel Gizew, has been charged with first degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

