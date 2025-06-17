Working fire alarms save Edmonds family, pets

South County Fire says three adults and two dogs escaped a house fire in Edmonds Tuesday morning.

The department says it’s because the house had working smoke alarms.

Firefighters were called to the house in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood just after 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

“Smoke alarms save lives. Test yours today,” the department says. “If it’s more than 10 years old, it’s time to replace it, even if it still sounds when tested.”

