Workers at Renton Village Starbucks move toward unionizing

RENTON, Wash. — Workers at the Renton Village Starbucks are moving toward unionizing after filing a petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

Workers said they deal with staffing shortages, inconsistent scheduling, and health and safety hazards.

This location is just the latest in a nationwide effort to unionize.

Since December 2021 more than 380 Starbucks stores in 42 states and DC have successfully unionized.

Last month, Starbucks was accused of illegally closing two dozen stores nationwide, eight in Western Washington, to discourage union activities. The company was ordered to reverse the closures.

In March 2023, workers and labor activists protested what they call “union-busting efforts” by executives outside Seattle headquarters.

