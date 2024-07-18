Workers fall from I-5 bridge in Everett, one hospitalized

At 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, Everett Fire and Marysville Fire District responded to a report of two workers falling into the water from the northbound Interstate 5 bridge at milepost 198.

The workers were in a cherry picker-type bucket under the I-5 bridge when it tipped over, causing one of the workers to fall approximately 60 feet into the water.

The person managed to swim to shore and was evaluated before being transported to a hospital for further care.

The second worker used the ladder system under the bridge to climb to safety and return to land before firefighters arrived.

Fortunately, he did not sustain any injuries from the incident.

