‘Woof woof!:’ Arlington dog alerts owners to neighboring fire

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington dog alerted her owners to a fire at their neighbor’s house around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Arlington police and North County fire crews were sent to the 17900 block of 31st Drive Northeast after reports of a fire in a 25x30 detached shop next to a house, according to the Arlington Police Department.

APD said while the shop was burning, the neighbor’s dog Lucy barked, alerting her owners.

Her owners were able to call the fire department and help their neighbors put out the fire.

The fire department extinguished the flames, preventing more damage to the property.

“Thanks to Lucy’s quick thinking, everyone involved was unharmed, and the fire was successfully contained,” said APD.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Thank you to North County Fire/EMS for their quick response!” said APD.

