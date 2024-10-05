Woodland Park Zoo prepares for first orangutan birth in 35 years

Woodland Park Zoo is preparing to welcome its first orangutan birth in 35 years, as 14-year-old Batu nears the end of her nine-month pregnancy, according to a zoo announcement.

The exact birth date is uncertain, but signs indicate it is fast approaching.

This significant event marks a milestone for the zoo, with Batu and the first-time father, Godek, playing an important role in orangutan conservation efforts.

Batu’s prenatal care has been closely monitored through regular veterinary check-ups, ultrasounds, and a specialized diet.

The zoo’s team has used non-invasive ultrasound procedures several times a week to track the fetus’s development, including monitoring its heartbeat.

Batu participates voluntarily in the procedures, and recent scans show the pregnancy is progressing normally.

Batu and Godek, both Sumatran orangutans, were paired under the Orangutan Species Survival Plan, a collaborative breeding program to ensure the survival of threatened and endangered species in accredited zoos.

In addition to physical health care, Batu has been undergoing maternal skills training to help her prepare for motherhood, a crucial step given the long period orangutans spend raising their young.

Woodland Park Zoo is home to four orangutans, and Batu’s pregnancy is particularly exciting, as orangutans have an exceptionally long birth interval, typically giving birth every seven to nine years.

The zoo supports global conservation programs to protect orangutans, whose populations are critically endangered due to habitat loss, illegal hunting, and other threats.

©2024 Cox Media Group