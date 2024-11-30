Woman with warrants arrested after police recognize her at Snoqualmie gas station

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Police officers in Snoqualmie arrested a woman with outstanding warrants Saturday morning, after spotting her at a gas station.

The Snoqualmie Police Department says officers were at the 76 Station around 9 a.m. when they saw the woman sitting inside a vehicle. They say she ran from officers two weeks prior.

Because of this history, officers placed a terminator device behind her tires before approaching her car. When they tried to talk to her, she hit the gas and drove over the device, popping one of her tires.

Officers say that didn’t stop her—she headed eastbound on Falls Avenue where another officer ahead set up spike strips.

When she reached Meadowbrook Way Southeast and Southeast Park Street, she hit the spikes. With four flat tires, officers say the woman tried to keep going until she reached Southeast Mill Pond Road where they applied a PIT maneuver to stop her.

Officers say the woman got out of the car and tried to run, but they caught up with her and arrested her.

She was booked into King County Jail for felony eluding.

