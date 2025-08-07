Woman with medical condition missing in Seattle, may need help getting home

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman who is missing from the Seattle area.

Her name is Susie Cuny.

Seattle police say she has a medical condition and might not be able to get home without help.

She was last seen on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. around Western Avenue in Seattle.

They believe she was wearing a green top and pink pants.

If you see her, call 911.

MISSING Endangered: Susie, 70 y/o, HF, 5’6”, gray hair, brown eyes, heavy build. Last seen wearing a green blouse & pink pants. Has medical condition. Last seen on 8/6 around 3:30pm in the 1500 block of Western Ave. If seen please call 911. pic.twitter.com/v9kVXS3MkC — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) August 7, 2025

Silver Alert - Cuny - Seattle, WA - ACTIVATE pic.twitter.com/0srSpjukHp — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) August 7, 2025

