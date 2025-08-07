Local

Woman with medical condition missing in Seattle, may need help getting home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Susie Cuny
SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman who is missing from the Seattle area.

Her name is Susie Cuny.

Seattle police say she has a medical condition and might not be able to get home without help.

She was last seen on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. around Western Avenue in Seattle.

They believe she was wearing a green top and pink pants.

If you see her, call 911.

