Woman shot near South Seattle marina

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for one or more gunmen after a shooting near Lakewood Marina in South Seattle early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, Seattle police were called to the 4500 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South for reports of shots fired and people screaming.

A 23-year-old woman was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Shell casings were found in two separate locations, which could indicate more than one shooter, but that has not been determined.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

