Woman shot in the arm in Belltown

SEATTLE — A woman is recovering after she was shot in the arm in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Police responded to 2nd Ave and Bell Street, near ZOOMCARE, for reports of a person shot.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Police did not locate any suspects or make any arrests.

If anyone has information, call 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

©2025 Cox Media Group