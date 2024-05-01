Woman sentenced to over six years in drunk driving accident that killed passenger

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced on Monday, April 22, for a drunk driving accident that killed the front-seat passenger of her car.

Brie Ana Nicole Chmielewski was sentenced to six and a half years for Vehicular Homicide after her car careened over the median and went airborne, striking a guardrail and a group of trees. Her unrestrained 22-year-old passenger was killed on impact.

According to the probable cause documents in her case, Chmielewski “failed to negotiate the sweeping left curve of the intersection” at 100mph. The crash happened near the intersection of SR 7 and SR 507 in Pierce County, a five-lane highway with a speed limit of 40mph.

Officers and medical services arrived on scene and observed Chmielewski with obvious signs of intoxication. She was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where a blood alcohol content (BAC) test was administered, determining that she has a (BAC) of 0.12 within two hours of the crash.

According to sentencing documents, Chmielewski will be required to undergo a substance abuse evaluation along with her 78-month sentence.





©2024 Cox Media Group