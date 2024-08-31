Woman says rat infestation at storage unit ruined most of her life’s belongings, childhood memories

SEATTLE — A woman is pushing for answers after she says a rat infestation in a Seattle storage unit ruined many of her belongings, including family memories.

Chris Miles had just moved out of a transitional homeless shelter where she’d lived for two years.

She went to retrieve her belongings from her storage unit, where she hadn’t been for two years, and says she discovered the unthinkable.

“It was a combination of weird goo, droppings and stains,” she said.

Miles had her belongings inside a storage unit at Public Storage located on S Dearborn Street.

She was thrilled to finally move into a new home, but now she’s having to cover costs she never saw coming as she works to replace damaged belongings.

“I’m in crisis again, essentially,” she said. “I can’t pay my rent and I now have to try to rebuild a life that I thought I’d just spent two years trying to rebuild again.”

Some of the items damaged include childhood memories, which she found shredded. Her great-grandmother’s baking tin was covered in an unknown, sticky dark substance.

She estimates she’s out a few thousand dollars.

Miles had purchased insurance coverage through the storage company, but the policy only covers $250 for vermin-related issues.

“All of this stuff that has been destroyed, I’m going to get $250 back at the most,” she said.

KIRO 7 called the company and left voicemails for the property manager at the Dearborn St location, as well as a communications employee in the corporate office.

Crews have yet to receive a response.

“I think what I want is my money back,” Miles said. “Because I put my faith and my entire life in their hands and have been paying for it.”

Miles said she also wants to make sure no one else’s belongings are damaged in the future.

“People’s lives are being ruined,” she said.

If you’d like to help support Miles, you can contact KIRO 7 to get in touch with her.

To prevent rodents in storage units, experts recommend packing and sealing items in storage containers or totes, covering furniture and leaving out traps.

