Woman pistol-whipped and shot in the CID; nearby witness arrested for separate felony warrant

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a 21-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and shot twice following a fight with another person in the Chinatown-International District Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. near Hoa Mai Park. There, they found a woman with two gunshot wounds to the upper back.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police determined that the victim got into a fight with another woman near the park. It turned physical when the other woman pulled out a handgun and started pistol-whipping the victim before shooting her in the back.

The suspect left the area before police arrived, and they have not located her.

It’s unclear if the two women knew each other before the altercation.

While officers were looking for the suspect, Community Response Group (CRG) officers found an associate of hers nearby and arrested him for an outstanding $10,075 felony warrant for dangerous drugs.

The 26-year-old man declined to speak to the officers when asked about the shooting.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

