Woman outside broken-down vehicle hit, killed by merging truck in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 3 in Newberry, Kitsap County, was shut down for several hours after a 21-year-old woman was hit and killed on the side of the road.

The crash was reported just before noon on the northbound lanes in Gore Point, just north of the Newberry onramp.

According to Washington State Patrol, two vehicles were on the side of the road. It’s unclear if the two vehicles were involved in a crash with each other, but the driver of one was outside of her vehicle talking to someone on the passenger side.

A truck entering the highway hit one vehicle and then hit the driver outside of her car, WSP said.

The woman was given CPR at the scene, but she was soon pronounced dead.

