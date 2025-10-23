Woman in Longview arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run while delivering food, police say

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Longview Police Department (LPD) says a woman was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run while delivering for DoorDash on October 4.

At around 1:49 a.m., 33-year-old Shelby D. Toland allegedly hit and killed a man at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Washington Way in Longview, LPD says.

Officers found 62-year-old Howard K. Eby at the scene with severe injuries and brought him to Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following a weeks-long investigation, Toland was arrested on October 21 at her mother’s house without incident, according to police.

Officers say she was delivering for DoorDash when she allegedly hit and killed the 62-year-old man.

Toland was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.

Her mother, 63-year-old Pamela Toland, is facing charges of aiding Toland following the alleged hit-and-run.

Police say a witness statement indicates Pamela was allegedly aware of Shelby’s involvement in the crash and withheld information from authorities.

Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident Taken into Custody; Charges Forwarded for Additional Party The Longview Police... Posted by Longview Police Department on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group