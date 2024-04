A woman was injured in a shooting Friday night in Covington, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:06 p.m. Friday, Covington police responded to the report of gunshots at 17411 Southeast 272nd Street, near the BECU.

When police arrived, officers found an injured woman who was taken to a hospital for her non-life-threatening wounds.

Deputies said there were no suspects, and no arrests had been made.

Video courtesy of Ellie Thao Tran.





