Woman in hospital after exchange of gunfire in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Details are still unfolding after a woman was shot during an exchange of gunfire in Auburn.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to calls of gunshots fired near the 31000 block of 120th Avenue Southeast, according to Auburn Police spokesman Kolby Crossley.

As patrol officers were on their way to the scene, dispatchers received a call from a local hospital saying a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound had arrived.

Crossley said the initial investigation suggested there was an argument inside an apartment which led to shots fired.

Detectives are investigating.

Police said only the woman was shot. Her condition was not known, but she was believed to be cooperating with investigators.

No suspects have been arrested.





©2024 Cox Media Group