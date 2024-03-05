Woman hiking in Kitsap County killed by tree

A 39-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her by Dickerson Creek Waterfall, Kitsap County Sheriff’s tell KIRO 7.

Co-workers of the woman identified her as Allyson Fredericksen who worked at Columbia Legal Services in Seattle.

Fredericksen was hiking Sunday afternoon in the Lebers Lane hiking area when the tree fell. A nurse who was nearby managed to relay to rescue crews that she had died.

When crews from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived, they found her about 100 yards downstream in the creek and pinned by the tree.

Rescuers put together a low-angle rope system and brought the hiker’s body up in a stokes basket.

Fredericksen’s co-workers are in shock at the news of her death. They tell KIRO 7 that “Allyson touched us all, bringing a true dedication to equity, an incredible mind, and a deep kindness to her work. She leaves all of us better, individually and collectively. We will miss her so much.”

©2024 Cox Media Group