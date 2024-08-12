Woman found dead in North Seattle home, suspect arrested

Seattle police are investigating a homicide in the Olympic Hills neighborhood of North Seattle after a woman was found dead in her home on Saturday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 3000 block of Northeast 133rd Street at 10:22 a.m. on August 10.

The Seattle Fire Department then discovered a deceased woman inside the home.

Once the area was secured, detectives from the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units were called in to process the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are still under investigation, and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

On August 11, police located and arrested a 25-year-old man believed to be connected to the incident.

He was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of assault and homicide as detectives continue to investigate.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, where tips can be provided anonymously.

