Woman found dead inside Oak Harbor apartment, one person arrested

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The Oak Harbor Police Department says its officers arrested a 31-year-old man, accused of murdering a woman inside an apartment.

On Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the Lexy Manor Apartments on Northeast 7th Avenue for a suspicious circumstance complaint.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside one of the units.

The preliminary investigation found enough evidence to arrest Phadell Saddler and book him into the Island County Jail on the criminal charge of Murder in the 2nd Degree.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they won’t be releasing more details at this time.

