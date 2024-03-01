Woman dies in street after being hit by a car in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — A woman died in the street after she was hit by a car in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood early Friday.

Police were called to the intersection of Northwest 85th Street and 15th Avenue Northwest at 5 a.m., where officers and Seattle Fire Department medics found an unresponsive woman in the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers cordoned off the area, which included a crosswalk, while Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives responded.

The driver remained at the scene and a drug recognition expert did not find any signs of impairment.

If you have information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.

