Woman dies in single car collision in Pacific County

A single-car crash in Pacific County in Southwest Washington has claimed the life of the driver and injured two children.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the car was traveling south on Highway 101 just north of the town of Raymond when it left the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the car, a 38-year-old woman from the nearby community of South Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two juveniles in the car were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Hospital officials tell us that an 11-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 9-year-old boy is in serious condition. Both are in the hospital’s ICU.

Highway 101 was closed north of Raymond for several hours during the investigation into the crash.









