Woman dies after being swept under wave in Olympic National Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman drowned at Ruby Beach in Jefferson County, according to the Olympic National Park.

Olympic National Park Rangers, Forks Ambulance, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a distress call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Olympic National Park said a 52-year-old woman from Indianapolis was “recreating in the tidal zone when a wave swept her under.”

Around eight minutes later, bystanders tried to help the woman who was unresponsive. First responders then stepped in.

The woman was evacuated via helicopter but was pronounced dead at Olympic Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated by the National Park Service.

