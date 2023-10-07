Woman charged after deadly wrong-way crash in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A 54-year-old woman from Federal Way was charged with vehicular homicide after a deadly wrong-way crash.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday in Gig Harbor, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Mecca Berkins was allegedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on State Route 16 at Rosedale. A 30-year-old woman from Shelton was traveling eastbound in the correct lane.

Berkin’s car allegedly hit the 30-year-old woman’s car head-on. Berkin’s car came to a stop on the right shoulder facing the wrong way. The 30-year-old woman’s car came to a stop on the median.

The 30-year-old woman died at the scene.

The WSP said the road was blocked for almost six hours.

