Woman on bike struck by vehicle closes busy Lacey intersection, police say

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at Yelm Highway and Ruddell Road, according to the Lacey Police Department.

Police and firefighters from Lacey Fire District 3 responded to the crash, which prompted the closure of northbound Ruddell Road at Yelm Highway.

According to the Lacey Police Department, the victim is a woman in her 50s on a bike. Her condition is unknown.

The scene of the incident is approximately two blocks from Chambers Prairie Elementary.

Authorities advised drivers to use alternate routes while crews were on scene.

No additional details about the pedestrian’s condition or the circumstances of the crash were immediately released.

©2025 Cox Media Group