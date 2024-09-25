Woman arrested after fleeing deputy and causing crash in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A high-speed pursuit involving a stolen truck ended in a crash on Black Lake Boulevard in Olympia, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A deputy attempted to stop the stolen truck, which was traveling at 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, but lost sight of it shortly before it crashed.

The incident began when the deputy spotted the speeding truck and initiated a U-turn to follow it.

Before activating the vehicle’s emergency lights, the deputy paced the truck at 85 mph.

As the deputy called out the pursuit and attempted to catch up to deploy a StarChase tracker, deputies say they were forced to slow down to ensure the safety of other motorists on the road.

Thirty-five seconds after losing sight of the truck, the deputy came across the scene of a collision, where the stolen vehicle had rear-ended another car.

The deputy detained the female driver of the stolen truck and called for medical assistance.

The suspect, who was previously convicted for possessing a stolen vehicle in Pierce County in 2023, was arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail.

She now faces two counts of vehicular assault, eluding law enforcement, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

©2024 Cox Media Group