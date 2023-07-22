Woman allegedly sets fire to old roommates apartment in Redmond

REDMOND, WASH. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson after police say she set fire to an apartment complex and endangered the people inside in an attempt to harm her old roommate.

According to police, on July 14th around 10:30 p.m., Francette Lindsey was seen entering the elevator of the Together Center Complex at 16305 Northeast 87th Street with a gas can in her hands. The fire alarm sounded just as she left the building without the canister and then drove away in a black SUV.

The ensuing fire triggered the hallway ceiling sprinklers and extinguished the flames but caused significant water damage to the building.

When Redmond police and fire arrived they noticed smoke and fire damage to the front door of an apartment unit on the third floor. The person who lived there was not harmed.

Nearly 100 residents were evacuated from the building as the scene was secured. No injuries were reported.

Lindsey was arrested at her apartment in Seattle and was taken to the King County Jail. She was charged with domestic violence arson in the first degree





