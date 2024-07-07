Woman allegedly beat another woman with metal water bottle in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — An Independence Day celebration in the Chinatown-International District ended with one woman arrested and another hospitalized with head injuries.

On Thursday, Seattle police officers answered a call about a possible stabbing in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street.

When police arrived they found a 51-year-old woman with a head injury.

Seattle Fire Department crews treated the victim and transported her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police, a celebration with friends turned violent during an altercation when the suspect hit the victim over the head multiple times with a metal water bottle.

Multiple people were detained during the investigation before the 45-year-old suspect was arrested.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.

A boxcutter and two aluminum water bottles were taken as evidence.

A search warrant was approved to search the home for the presence of a gun, but none was found.

Detectives with the Homicide & Assault Unit are investigating the event.

